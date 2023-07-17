WATCH: Video shows events leading up to South Avenue crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown police camera video shows what happened a few minutes before the suspect was involved in a hit and run crash on South Avenue that injured several people.
The video shows Jonathan Full running a stoplight at the corner of 3rd and State with a La Crosse Police squad stopped at the intersection. The video then has Full's vehicle continuing southbound down 3rd Street. A final video clip shows Full weaving through traffic at a high speed at the intersections of Cass and Cameron where he barely misses several vehicles.
The criminal complaint against said that La Crosse Police ended the brief pursuit due to the number of people on the streets at the time and the danger it posed.
The complaint against Jonathan Full said he was driving an estimated 70 miles an hour through downtown La Crosse on June 28 before hitting three vehicles. One of those vehicles carried an infant who later had to be airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment of two broken legs.
According to the criminal complaint, Full admitted he was smoking marijuana earlier in the day but believed that someone had spiked it with methamphetamine.
Full is charged with a number of charges including 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Hit and Run, Fleeing, and Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle.
He's currently in the La Crosse County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.