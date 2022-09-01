WATCH: Viking Mississippi cruises past La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The newest excursion boat on the river made its first cruise past La Crosse on Thursday afternoon.
The Viking Mississippi is making its way upriver on its way to St. Paul where it will pick up passengers then head downriver on its first official voyage.
It cruised past La Crosse shortly after 3 p.m.
You can watch the video from our Downtown Skycam showing her cruising past Riverside and Pettibone parks.
If you didn't get the chance to see the boat in person, you have another chance on Monday, September 5. The boat is scheduled to make its first stop in La Crosse around 7 a.m. and remain docked down at Riverside Park until 1 p.m.