Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Could Bring Heavy Snowfall...

.A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for
some. The likelihood of 6 inches of snow or more has increased
locally and therefore a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Warmer
air could cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser
snow totals.

There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts
as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and
Thursday if you are traveling.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Window 1/17/2023

  • 0
WW Jan 17.jpg

Today's weather window is from Oliver in Westby who has found some shelter from the precipitation.

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email kweiss@wxow.com

