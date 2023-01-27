 Skip to main content
...Snow Showers...Wintry Mix...Blowing and Drifting Snow This
Morning...

A band of light accumulating snow continues to move through the
area this morning. In addition, there has been some patchy
freezing drizzle. Also, a narrow band of warmer temperatures in
the mid 30s is producing a wintry mix of rain and snow over
southeast Minnesota. Wind gusts are variable, from 15 to 35 mph.
Some drifting snow is occurring from these winds and roads are
snow covered. With the fog, heavier snow showers in southwest
Wisconsin, and gusty winds, visibilities at times may be reduced
to one half mile or less.

These warmer temperatures may mitigate the blowing and drifting
somewhat, however, behind the precipitation band, northwest winds
will be on the stronger side 25 to 35 mph.

Exercise caution this morning if traveling and be ready for
reductions to visibility in the wind and snow and slippery
conditions on lesser traveled and untreated roads.

Weather Window 1/27/2023

Today's weather window is from Juliana in Westby who is looking forward to warmer days with a rainbow and some flowers.

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email kweiss@wxow.com

