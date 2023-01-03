 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Slick to Hazardous Travel With Freezing Rain and a Wintry
Mix...

.Slick roads have been reported early this morning from a mix of
sleet, snow and freezing rain overnight. Additional precipitation
spreading north will transition to mainly rain south of Interstate
90 this morning with a wintry mix persisting to the north. If
traveling early today, be prepared for icy or possibly snow-
covered roads. Gradual improvement is expected from the south
through the morning, although untreated roads and sidewalks as
well as slightly cooler ridge tops may maintain some icy patches
as temperatures warm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.

* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511ia.org for road conditions.

&&

Weather Window 1/3/2022

  • 0
WW Jan 3.jpg

Today's weather window is from Dexton in Westby who's looking forward to summer so he can go camping under the starry skies.

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email kweiss@wxow.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you