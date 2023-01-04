 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Areas of Fog, Patchy Light Snow and Freezing Drizzle...

Areas of fog will persist this morning with visibility reduced to
under 1/2 mile at times, especially along ridgetops. Patchy
drizzle or freezing drizzle will be possible while some light snow
is also expected from southeast Minnesota through north-central
Wisconsin. If traveling, exercise caution and slow down, as some
untreated, cooler surfaces could be slick.

Weather Window 1/4/2022

WW Jan 4.jpg

Today's weather window is from Wyatt in Westby who has a storm with very dark skies.

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email kweiss@wxow.com

