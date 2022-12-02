 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and
Grant Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The combination of any light snowfall will lead to reduced
visibility condtions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Window 12/02/2022

  • 0
WW Dec 2.jpg

Today's weather window is from Jacob in Caledonia who is enjoying playing outside with some friends.

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email kweiss@wxow.com

