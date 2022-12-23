 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blizzard Conditions Possible Today...

.Winds increase this morning and remain strong into tonight with
gusts of 45 to 50 mph at times. Given the fresh snow pack and
light snow today, this may be enough to produce blizzard
conditions and whiteouts, especially across southeast Minnesota,
northeast Iowa and the open area of western into north-central
Wisconsin.

Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 45 degrees
below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in
these conditions.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions, primarily in open areas and on ridge
tops. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill values of 30
to 45 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...North central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...The strongest winds and coldest wind chills will be
during the day today, with winds gradually subsiding late
tonight.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches and possibly result in sporadic power outages. The
dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Window 12/23/2022

  • 0
WW Dec 23.jpg

Today's weather window is from Carsten in Caledonia who is building a snowman with a penguin while other kids are enjoying some outdoor winter activities.

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email kweiss@wxow.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you