Weather Window 12/23/2022

Weather Alert

...Blizzard Conditions Possible Today... .Winds increase this morning and remain strong into tonight with gusts of 45 to 50 mph at times. Given the fresh snow pack and light snow today, this may be enough to produce blizzard conditions and whiteouts, especially across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and the open area of western into north-central Wisconsin. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 45 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions, primarily in open areas and on ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill values of 30 to 45 degrees below zero. * WHERE...North central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...The strongest winds and coldest wind chills will be during the day today, with winds gradually subsiding late tonight. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and possibly result in sporadic power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&