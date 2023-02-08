 Skip to main content
...A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely...

.A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy,
wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday.
Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south
and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying
band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected.
The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning
between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest
Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel
plans Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to
locally 6 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute and
possibly the evening commute as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Window 2/8/2023

  • 0
WW Feb 8.jpg

Today's weather window is from Charlotte in Westby who has a hot air balloon.

