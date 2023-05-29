 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect from noon to 11 PM CDT
Monday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Weather Window 5/29/2023

Today's weather window is from Lucy in Westby who is enjoying the day outside with her family.

