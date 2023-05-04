Weather Window 5/4/2023

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.9 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1 feet on 03/12/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&