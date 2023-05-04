 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.9 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.1 feet on 03/12/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Window 5/4/2023

  • 0
WW May4.jpg

Today's weather window is from Maddie in Sparta has a rainbow with some falling leaves. Looks like her cat is playing in the leaves pile.

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email kweiss@wxow.com

 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you