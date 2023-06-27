 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest impact.
The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories
east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Weather Window 6/27/2023

Today's weather window is from Celic in Caledonia who's doing a head dive into a swan floatie off the diving board.

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email kweiss@wxow.com

