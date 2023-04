DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - From the ground, people can see the damage done by the derailment between De Soto and Ferryville on Thursday afternoon.

The perspective from the air gives a much broader view of that damage.

The video clips with this story are from a flight over the scene done by WXOW's Elizabeth Briggson with drone video from Ethan Davis.

The links below go to additional coverage of the derailment.