Wedding plans take shape at annual event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The wedding extravaganza drew community members to the La Crosse Center Sunday.
With more than 30 vendors to meet with, visitors to the event were able to meet face-to-face with local businesses.
It is easier to choose a vendor, whether it be photographers, beauty specialists, designers, caterers or venues, when a relationship is established before the big day.
One of the event coordinators, Stephanie Styles agreed with the sentiment.
"We've been doing Wedding World since the 70's, so its been a really long time and, of course, things have changed over the years but one thing remains the same," Styles said. "You're always going to need people to help you with your big day. You need vendors and people that are going to be there to support you and this is a day where you can actually meet with these businesses face-to-face."
It is also a day filled with fun, where brides are able to celebrate themselves with friends and family.
New this year, was the VIP Bridal Showcase where attendees were able to sit in on a bridal fashion show while enjoying a mimosa.
