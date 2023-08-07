Weekend accidents in Vernon County send two to hospital

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two crashes over the weekend in Vernon County results in two drivers going to the hospital.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that the first one happened at 10:32 p.m. on August 5 on Highway 56 west of County B in the Town of Jefferson.
A westbound pickup driven by Derek Larson, 26, of rural Viroqua was hit by an eastbound vehicle operated by Gabriel Vielma, 36, of Viroqua. Vielma's vehicle crossed the centerline and hit Larson according to the sheriff's office.
Vielma was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital for minor injuries after being extracted from the his vehicle by Viroqua Fire.
Larson reported no injuries.
The second accident happened at around 3 a.m. on August 6 in the 400 block of S. 4th Street in Readstown.
A car driven by Kelly Jo Welsh, 38, of rural Viroqua, was headed south when she hit a legally parked unoccupied vehicle.
Both vehicles had to be towed due to disabling damage according to the sheriff's office.
They also said that Welch was not wearing her seatbelt and did report injuries following the collision. Readstown EMS took her to Vernon Memorial Hospital for treatment of those injuries.