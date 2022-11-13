Weekly dancing at the Concordia Ballroom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For decades, fans of music and dancing have made regular stops at one La Crosse location.
The Concordia Ballroom allows people to show off their polka, waltz, foxtrot and other moves to live music every Sunday afternoon most of the year. This week featured musical guest Gary Brueggen, who's family has been performing for many years.
Built in 1891, the ballroom hosts anywhere from 70-140 people during the Sundays it is open. Jenny Heth with the Concordia Aid Society says they receive praise for their dancing events.
"People love it," Heth said. "This is an older crowd who have been dancing here for 20-40 years. They love it. They've given us lots of compliments for keeping the hall up, getting things back in shape and keeping this historic venue alive."
Events are most Sundays from 1-5 p.m. and the cost is $10 at the door.