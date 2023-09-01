Welcome Aboard as tours begin on LST 325

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Tours of the historic World War II ship LST 325 officially began on Thursday morning.

A long line was already stretching along the levy at Riverside Park when the first tour started at 9 a.m.

"Awesome, it was great," said Allen Angove. "You see them all the time in movies and I love World War II movies." Angove and his wife Barbara were visiting from Florida when they heard about the LST tour.

"We're so fortunate to have gotten to tour the ship," Barbara added.

Guests entered the vessel through the main hold doors, the space that once held and transported military tanks during its wartime use. The interior space showing original equipment as well as photos and video of LST 325 in action. Guides took guests up ladders and through passageways, allowing them to see what a day in the life on a ship would look like. For some it was a trip to their past.

"We served on the LST Barbara County together," said Dave Leff, who met up with one of his former Navy shipmates after 35 years to visit LST 325. "I wanted to slide down some of the ladders."

Another Navy veteran, Meagan Wenzel, said visiting the ship reminded her of her time in the service.

"I was in the Navy for four years," Wenzel said. "I was actually on a small patrol boat, never on something like this large vessel, but it was fun...I do miss it."

LST 325 originally served in Salerno during the war, as well as being part of the D-Day invasion deliveries. The ship made over 40 trips back and forth across the English Channel. Some 80 years later, it finds itself harbored in Riverside Park.

"I mean, for me, I'd never in a million years there'd be an original U.S. Navy ship in La Crosse," said veteran Doug Blexrud. "I just think it's the greatest thing ever."