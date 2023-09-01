 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH LABOR DAY...

The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in
the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated
fire weather conditions this afternoon across parts of southwest
and central Wisconsin. Relative humidity values will fall to
around 20 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25
mph.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected this weekend, Labor
Day, and Tuesday as hotter air moves into the region, fuels
continue to dry out, gusty winds continue and afternoon relative
humidity values drop to 20 to 30 percent.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and local DNR information, especially if you plan on
camping or do any outdoor burning.

Welcome Aboard as tours begin on LST 325

  • Updated
  • 0

A long line this morning in Riverside Park

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Tours of the historic World War II ship LST 325 officially began on Thursday morning.

A long line was already stretching along the levy at Riverside Park when the first tour started at 9 a.m.

lst one

The ship arrived on Tuesday and will be offering tours through the holiday weekend. 

"Awesome, it was great," said Allen Angove. "You see them all the time in movies and I love World War II movies." Angove and his wife Barbara were visiting from Florida when they heard about the LST tour. 

"We're so fortunate to have gotten to tour the ship," Barbara added.

lst tour two

A long line was already formed when the first LST 325 tours officially began at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Guests entered the vessel through the main hold doors, the space that once held and transported military tanks during its wartime use. The interior space showing original equipment as well as photos and video of LST 325 in action. Guides took guests up ladders and through passageways, allowing them to see what a day in the life on a ship would look like. For some it was a trip to their past.

LST three

It was an opportunity to see the World War II ship up close and learn about it's history from volunteers.

"We served on the LST Barbara County together," said Dave Leff, who met up with one of his former Navy shipmates after 35 years to visit LST 325. "I wanted to slide down some of the ladders."

Another Navy veteran, Meagan Wenzel, said visiting the ship reminded her of her time in the service.

"I was in the Navy for four years," Wenzel said. "I was actually on a small patrol boat, never on something like this large vessel, but it was fun...I do miss it."

LST 325 originally served in Salerno during the war, as well as being part of the D-Day invasion deliveries. The ship made over 40 trips back and forth across the English Channel. Some 80 years later, it finds itself harbored in Riverside Park.

"I mean, for me, I'd never in a million years there'd be an original U.S. Navy ship in La Crosse," said veteran Doug Blexrud. "I just think it's the greatest thing ever."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 