Wendy's will start selling canned chili in grocery stores

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Wendy's will start selling canned chili in grocery stores

  • Updated
  • 0
Wendy's will start selling canned chili in grocery stores

Wendy's chili will soon be sold at grocery stores.

 Conagra Brands, Inc.

Wendy's famous chili is typically sold hot at its restaurants. Soon, Wendy's will sell its chili in canned form at grocery stores.

The fast food chain is partnering with Conagra to bring Wendy's "beloved chili into homes across the country" in canned-form for $4.49 when it hits shelves this spring.

Similar to the chili served at Wendy's, the canned version also delivers the "flavor you know and love from Wendy's restaurants" and combines beef, peppers, beans and simmered in a tomato-based sauce. A can has 29 grams of protein, but a sodium amount wasn't released.

Wendy's has served chili since 1969 and is one of its most popular and recognizable foods served. According to the company's history, the chili was born out of leftover hamburgers at its restaurants, prompting founder Dave Thomas to come up with a creative idea to a "sustainable solution."

Conagra makes several well-known grocery items, including Slim Jims, Reddi-wip and Marie Callender frozen meals.

It's not the first time a Wendy's staple has been transformed into a grocery store item. In 2021, it partnered with Kellogg to make "Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal" based off its fan-favorite ice cream treat. Pringles, which is owned by Kellogg, also created a potato crisp based off the flavors of a Wendy's Spicy Chicken sandwich.

Restaurants commonly partner with consumer packaged good companies to extend the brand's presence and attract new fans. For example, Cinnabon in 2020 launched its first-ever frozen breakfast line at major stores and grocers. TGI Fridays and Boston Market also sell versions of their foods in stores.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you