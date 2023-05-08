West and South Avenue intersection closing this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The latest step in the rebuilding of a portion of South Avenue calls for closing one of its major intersections for the next three months.
The update Monday from the City of La Crosse showed that the intersection of West Avenue and South Avenue is closing beginning Thursday, May 11.
The schedule calls for crews to completely reconstruct the intersection between now and early August.
They'll add a roundabout to allow for the continual flow of traffic through the intersection.
Also this week, crews are doing water main and storm sewer work between 14th and 16th streets.
Other parts of the reconstruction process include a temporary widening of the eastbound lanes north of 13th Street, concrete paving at Ward Avenue, and preparation work for installing permanent lighting at Ward Avenue.