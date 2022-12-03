West Central Model Railroad shows off model train display

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- The West Central Model Railroad Club opened its doors to the public and displayed their model train layout during their annual winter open house event Saturday.
The public was invited to take in the model railroad layout that has been under development for 35 years.
The display runs over six scale miles. Sixty-six feet is the equivalent to one scale mile. Along the tracks are model buildings, vehicles, people and scenery to give the display a realistic appearance.
Robert Zinsmeister, President of West Central Model Railroad, said the members design the railroads from painting the models and creating scenery.
"We do what the railroad does," Zinsmeister said. "We do weathering and stuff to make it look prototypical as possible that's what it's all about make it look like a real railroad."
To find out more information or get involved in the organization click here.