West Salem American Legion prepares for Flags of Honor event

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- The West Salem American Legion Post 51 spent their Wednesday preparing for the weekends event - Flags of Honor.
This weekend, visitors will be able to take guided tours, by foot or golf cart, through the 600 full-sized flags that will fill Village Park.
The event allows the community to gather and show appreciation for their local heroes.
Just over half of the flags have been dedicated to someone's hero - that could be a veteran, first responders or another community member.
"When people start coming through the park and you can actually just sit back and watch people observing and they're really - they're in awe," Flags of Honor Coordinator Rita Schmitz said. "When you see 600 full-size flags waving in the wind - it's pretty emotional for a lot of people."
Members of West Salem High School's National Honor Society are volunteering to help assemble flags, install them in the park and help with the event through the weekend as well.
Schmitz says flags can still be reserved for $10 by contacting her or the American Legion.