West Salem Boys Basketball team gets state send off

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- Parents, students and faculty filled West Salem's gym to show support and celebrate the Panthers Boys Basketball Team as they head to state.
West Salem is the #1 seed in Division 3 going into the WIAA State Basketball Tournament.
They play Brillion (#4) Thursday at 1:35 p.m. in Madison at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Senior Jack Hehli said the the amount of support during the pep rally and in the community makes Thursday's game even more exciting.
"It's amazing to the amount of support that we have," Hehli said. "We know we have a lot more support out in the community too. We got signs up we've been driving past and its just really exciting to know that the whole community is behind us."
The Panthers go into the semi-final game 26-1 with the hope to be playing in the final round on Saturday.
