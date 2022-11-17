 Skip to main content
West Salem community rallies behind state bound football team

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- The West Salem High School Football team is gearing up for the state competition, with the help of the student body and family gathering for a pep rally at the high school to send off the athletes.

During the rally Panthers Football Head Coach Justin Jehn spoke about the athletes' season.

He said it was a special time to head to Madison after the team displayed an outstanding season with the community coming out to support them before the final game.

West Salem Senior and Wide Receiver Brennan Kennedy is looking forward to the state competition after a hard fought season.

"It's going to be so much fun. The guys we deserve it, we put in so much work over the course of the year," Kennedy said.

West Salem Football last competed in the state tournament in 2007 when they came away with a Division 4 championship.

The Panthers will face Monroe Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. for the Division 3 title at Camp Randall Stadium.

