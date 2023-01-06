West Salem considering referendum to add more police officers to village force

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- West Salem is preparing to ask residents to pass a referendum, that would increase taxes to add police officers in the village.
In the past few years, West Salem's population has grown. The village is expected to have approximately 6,000 residents in the near future.
"West Salem is experiencing, what I would call, a slow-steady growth," Village board president Scott Schumacher said. "We continue to be a sought-after community. We have an excellent school system. We try to keep our tax base as low as we can to attract folks and provide as much services as we can within a reasonable cost."
As the village has grown, Police Chief Kyle Holzhausen said so has crime.
"Our sex offenses have increased 54%, assaults have increased 74%, vehicle theft has increased 30%, fraud offenses have 81%," Holzhausen said. "Then, weapon/law violations have increased 58%."
As Wisconsin has frozen municipal tax levies, Schumacher said they have to turn to the residents for help.
"We've finally gotten to a point where we just didn't feel that we could add the staffing level that we feel is necessary within the levy limits that are in place right now," Schumacher said. "Our option is to look at a referendum."
The proposed referendum would ask residents to exceed the state-imposed property tax limit. For a $200,000 household, it would be an increase of $228.23 per year or .63 cents per day.
It would hire, equip and train three new officers and a part-time records clerk to help with the open-records system.
If approved, Holzhausen said they could be more proactive.
"It's going to help us, one, provide 24/7 police coverage to our community. Also, allow our officers to be more proactive in the community, help balance out how much time they're taking on calls and investigations," Holzhausen said. "To show the public we're out there, being visible and that we're here for them."
The village board tabled this agenda item until its next meeting on January 17. The official question has to be submitted to the county clerk by January 24.
Holzhausen said no matter how the residents vote, they should know what's going on in their community.
"It's important that the citizens have a voice and we're going to listen to what they have to say," Holzhausen said. "It's important to see what kind of level of service they want from their police department."