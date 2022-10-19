West Salem High School celebrates Unity Day with a school wide picture

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Students in an Advanced Marketing class at West Salem High School organized a school wide group photo to bring the school together for Unity Day and stop bullying at the High School.
"Unity Day is to bring everyone together, the community together and we thought that bullying is a big issue and bringing everyone together and fighting against this issue would show that bullying is terrible," said Kyle Hehly, a Sophomore at West Salem High School and one of the organizers of the event.
In addition to the photo the students also sold t-shirts to raise money for New Horizons in La Crosse.