West Salem honors seniors at 2022 graduation

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - West Salem High School honored it's class of 2022 at their commencement ceremony Sunday.
More than 100 students received their diplomas, including four who have enlisted in the military. West Salem's principal asked all service men and women to stand to be recognized as the event occurred on Memorial Day weekend.
Among the seniors, Max Yahnke says that his hometown will stick with him at the next level and offered tips to the underclassmen moving forward.
"It's meant a lot to me," Yahnke said. "West Salem's always had a lot of great programs for everything. Whether it's schooling or athletics. It's been a really amazing part of my life to be a part of this community and this family. To the upcoming seniors, I would give the advice of 'have fun and don't take any time for granted because these are going to be some of the best years you're ever going to have in your life.'"
Yahnke says he plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater next year and major in marketing.
The 2022 class motto was: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." The expression comes from the 1986 movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," a film nearly 20 years older than the graduates themselves.