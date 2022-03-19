West Salem Hosts Rally Upon Boys' Return Home

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The Panthers boys basketball team returned home following Saturday's state runner-up finish at the WIAA state tournament. The orange and black lost to Lake Country Lutheran 67-56 in the Division 3 championship game.
The team bus, escorted by the West Salem Fire Department, paraded down Leonard Street as a lot of the town showed up to congratulate the players following the deepest postseason run in program history.
That was followed by the team reuniting with their loved ones at West Salem High School, followed by a pep rally with the state runner-up trophy sitting in the middle of the players and coaches.
The parents of the players could not be any more proud of their sons for their historic 2021-22 season.
"We're just super happy, all of us in West Salem," said Megan McConkey, mother of Panther players Brett and C.J. McConkey. "Me as mom and dad. It's been a great ride, a great experience. A fun way to end the season. It just shows how hard they worked and their determination and that their dreams come true, I think."
The Panthers made the state tournament for the first time ever and will look to go even further next year as they try to bring a championship back to West Salem.