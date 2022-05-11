West Salem HS seniors present their Senior Exit Projects

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - West Salem High School seniors presented their exit projects on Wednesday.
The students had to make the presentations in front a panel of judges on a topic of their choice. Some of them this year were job shadowing at a dentist office, making quilts for kids, learning new languages and promoting Panther activities.
No matter what the project, students said they learned valuable life skills.
"This year was definitely the busiest year of my life but I learned how to manage my time, kinda get stuff done, use a calendar. Something that I'm definitely going to need as I become more independent and have to juggle more things," said Kate Fitzgerald.
"Life skills such as time management and how to work with people that maybe you don't have the same skills as and how to work with people that are the same even if they're not totally similar to them, but so many skills for not only college but life as well," said Leah Newton.
The Senior Exit Projects have been going on at West Salem for over 20 years.