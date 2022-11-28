West Salem rated as top district in La Crosse County

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The results are in and one district stands above the others in the area in terms of education.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, West Salem has been rated as the top school district in La Crosse County. They received a 74.2 rating out of 100. That gives them a 4-star rating. The requirement for 5-stars is 83 or higher.
The ratings are based on criteria such as achievement, growth, target group outcomes and how on track students are to graduating.
Other districts came close such as Holmen and Aquinas. Less than three points separated the three districts.
Individually, West Salem Elementary got an 82.1 rating with the middle school boasting a score of 79.9. Principal Ben Wopat says the teamwork within the entire town has led to their high test scores.
“We’ve got dedicated staff," Wopat said. "We’ve got great kids. We have a supportive community with parents that are engaged with our school system. While those comparisons are certainly natural, there are great schools all over in our area. We’re proud of our performance, but we’re focused on continuous improvement here and it’s really the people that make that happen.”
All middle school students in West Salem receive an iPad as a teaching tool. Math teacher Amber Coe says many different methods are used to change up how lectures are given in order to keep the kids engaged.
“There's the standard practice of teaching with notes and the structure that kids need, but then also making it fun," Coe said. "Kids need a little mix up in the lessons and having the fun game days that all kids need. But also the structure of notes and assessment days are also very important.”
Click here to access the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's full ranking of all schools and districts within the state.