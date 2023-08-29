West Salem School District bus driver reaches a milestone

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) – Tomorrow is the first day of school for the West Salem School District. Tomorrow is also a major milestone for one of the school district employees.
Bonnie Kortbein has a passion. It is transporting kids to and from school, something she's been doing for 50 years.
Kortbein is known as the “Energizer Bunny” throughout the district according to Rick Kline, West Salem's Director of Transportation.
She is often teased about starting with the horse and buggies when beginning to drive bus. In all seriousness, she is a respected veteran by her colleagues through and through.
“I had a neighbor lady that was the very first bus driver and a woman bus driver in West Salem,” she said. She was my neighbor and she encouraged me to try out for the bus driving. My training was driving her bus up and down our road.”
Starting in 1974, Kortbein has driven the same route for 50 years. It's been so long that in some cases she's now hauling the third generations of some of the families' children. That history is why she comes back year after year.
“To be able to see the kids every single year,” Kortbein said. “This is my 50th year on the same route so I pretty much know all the kids and I know all the moms and dads.”
Kortbein first sat behind the wheel before buses had all the bells and whistles like they do today.
“I started you know with stick shift,” she said. “Five gears, split rear end, no two way communication. We didn’t even have cell phones then. If you broke down, you found a neighbor to go make a phone call.”
Some of the technological advances that Kortbein has seen since 1974 are the switch from stick shift to automatic along with the addition of backup cameras to buses.
Kline said it is quite special having a veteran like Kortbein behind the wheel.
“I have been blessed to work with her,” he said. It’s been a privilege. I mean, I can’t say enough about her. Not enough Bonnie’s in the world. I’ll just say it like that.”
Kortbein added that she has traveled all over the Midwest working for the West Salem School District. She mentioned she believes that she puts on 25,000 miles a year in her bus.