West Salem seniors take one last walk around the schools

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The West Salem Class of 2022 took one more walk around the halls of the Elementary and Middle Schools.
Students of the Elementary and Middle Schools lined the hallways cheering the seniors on.
For some seniors its was a trip down memory lane.
"It was neat seeing a lot of the kids I grew up with, whether that's babysitting them and recognizing old teachers that I've had, looking back on them, and remembering all the fond memories that I made in their classrooms," said Molly Roberts, a West Salem Senior.
Graduation for West Salem is Saturday, May 28th.