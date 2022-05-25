West Salem student wins Green Bay Packers Art Contest

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - A West Salem High School student is having his artwork hung in a special place this upcoming season-Lambeau Field.
9th grader Ethan Lehman was recently named the winner of the Green Bay Packers Art Contest in the 9th-12th grade division for his ink depiction of running back Aaron Jones.
A school spokesperson said that part of his award is having his artwork hung in Lambeau Field during the 2022 season.
Lehman also received tickets to the Packers-Cowboys game at Lambeau Field on November 13.
The school's art department was awarded $5,000.