West Salem students roll in on Drive Your Tractor To School Day

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - On Wednesday it was Drive Your Tractor to School Day in West Salem.
Students were allowed to drive there tractors to school. Some of the students took the opportunity to show off some of the things they do when not in the classroom.
"I'm able to show off some of the stuff that I do outside of school with restoring tractors. So the tractor I brought in was 1951 Farmall Super C that my grandpa and I were able to restore and kind of bring back to life from not being able to run," said Isaac Olson, a West Salem Senior and the President of the FFA.
Around eleven tractors were at the school today from all eras.