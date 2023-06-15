 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau,
and Vernon.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact
the surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may also
increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged
or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

West Salem Village Administrator hopeful for shared revenue bill

  • Updated
  • 0

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin Legislature passed it's shared revenue bill June 14 and awaits Governor Tony Evers' signature.

The proposal boosts aid for local governments around 15%.

West Salem Village Administrator Teresa Delong said the town has been falling behind financially for the last 30 years.

Town Hall

Shared revenue resources help municipalities gain extra funds for public safety services, public works, and transportation. 

In April, West Salem passed a $500,000 referendum to help fund their Police Department to help hire, train and equip new officers.

While public safety is one use of the shared revenue funding, Delong said she would allocate those new funds to infrastructure.

Rough Roads

"That would go to streets if you drive around our village. We have so many streets that need to be fixed," Delong said.

Delong said the price to build a block on the street sits around $250,000.

She mentioned if the bill wasn't signed by the governor, the village would begin borrowing money from local banks.

