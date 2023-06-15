West Salem Village Administrator hopeful for shared revenue bill

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin Legislature passed it's shared revenue bill June 14 and awaits Governor Tony Evers' signature.
The proposal boosts aid for local governments around 15%.
West Salem Village Administrator Teresa Delong said the town has been falling behind financially for the last 30 years.
Shared revenue resources help municipalities gain extra funds for public safety services, public works, and transportation.
In April, West Salem passed a $500,000 referendum to help fund their Police Department to help hire, train and equip new officers.
While public safety is one use of the shared revenue funding, Delong said she would allocate those new funds to infrastructure.
"That would go to streets if you drive around our village. We have so many streets that need to be fixed," Delong said.
Delong said the price to build a block on the street sits around $250,000.
She mentioned if the bill wasn't signed by the governor, the village would begin borrowing money from local banks.