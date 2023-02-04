 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westby celebrates 100 years of ski jumping competition

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday afternoon, the Snowflake Ski Club celebrated the 100th annual Ski Jumping Tournament.
ski jump .jpg

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) -- Saturday afternoon, the Snowflake Ski Club celebrated the 100th annual Ski Jumping Tournament. 

More then 5,000 buttons were sold for the centennial event and organizers anticipated even more people to attend the tournament. 

Westby Ski Jump.jpg

There were about 17 skiers competing on the big hill - including three from Norway. 

Snowflake Ski Club board member Matt Keuler said there's nothing like the ski jumping community. 

"The ski jumping fraternity is pretty small as a whole but it's pretty close-knit," Keuler said. "It's a pretty amazing thing when you look at it." 

ski jump .jpg

The Junior Ski Jumping Tournament also drew a large crowd. 

One Holmen family celebrated with two fourth-generation skiers, Huck and Boone Keenen, competing. 

"I felt pretty good with my jumps,"  Boone, 10, said. "I like it because you get to fly through the air and it's really fun."

Boone Keenan.jpg

Huck, who's in kindergarten, agreed with his brother saying his favorite part is feeling like he's flying. 

huck keenen ski jumping.jpg

They both say they hope to keep up with the sport and to one day compete on the big hill. 

As the club looks to the future, Keuler said they hope to get more and more young people involved in the sport. He hopes to see more skiers make it to the Olympics or even to the World Cup circuit. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you