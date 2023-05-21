Westby Celebrates 55th Syttende Mai Celebration

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Hundreds of people gathered in Westby to celebrate the 55th Syttende Mai Celebration.
The two-day festival commemorates Norway's constitution day and the Norwegian heritage in the Westby area.
The original Norwegian settlers brought with them their arts, culture and foods to the area. Since then, children and adults have enjoyed the music, heritage, and history of Syttende Mai.
This year's Syttende Mai Princess, Hailey Nierson, said the people and excitement are what make this a celebration.
"I love seeing new people come out, enjoy their time at the parade, seeing all the cool floats, and all the different royalty," said Nierson.
The annual fest features a variety of Norwegian foods, such as rommegrot, strul, and lefse, as well as activities, such as woodcarving, Hardanger fiddlemaking, needlework and weaving.
As the first major festival of the year in Southwest Wisconsin, Westby's Syttende Mai kicks off the summer festival season with various activities, events, and a parade.
"We're the first festival in the Coulee region, so we kick off the festival season," said David Kraabel. "So, we have a lot of visiting royalty that come to our parade to promote their festivals."
Sunday's festivities drew crowds of people to Main St. to watch more than 80 units in the parade, featuring bands, royalty, and novelty floats.
This year's festival also included activities such as a troll hunt, live history presentations, and a tractor pull.