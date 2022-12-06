Westby city band prepares for winter concert

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Westby City Band held a dress rehearsal in preparation for its upcoming winter concert Tuesday night.
The band is made up community members old, young with a love and passion for music.
The winter concert is held at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center in the Westby Middle School on December 7th at 7 P.M. and free for all who want to attend.
Band conductor Monte Dunnum said the concert will have two parts. The first part, will be more traditional band music opening with Alfred Reed's 'The Hounds of Spring' and a new piece by American composer Julie Giroux.
The second half will be all Christmas music, with a Leeroy Anderson Christmas Festival. It will also feature a narrative piece that tells the story about how the Norwegians saved Christmas from an unlikely villain.