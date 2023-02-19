Westby community remembers "Grandma Sally" Vyvyan

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm To Bring Snow Tuesday Night... .A band of snow is expected to develop eastward out of southern and central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, spreading into western Wisconsin that evening. Snow continues through the overnight, diminishing Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will be possible with the potential for locally higher amounts. This will be round 1 of a complex winter storm system. Wind on Wednesday could blow around some of the freshly fallen snow. Come Wednesday night snow returns in the north with a wintry mix more likely across the south. This transitions to all snow on Thursday. Several more inches of snow are expected with the potential for some icing for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Winds will continue to blow, pushing some of that snow around. This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie, expect refinements to the forecast over the next few days. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&