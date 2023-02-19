Westby community remembers "Grandma Sally" Vyvyan

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - A life well lived was remembered by many at Westby Elementary School Sunday.
"Grandma Sally" Vyvyan passed away in January at the age of 85. She spent a lot of time volunteering to mentor students in the area's school district. Her work earned her both a Jefferson and Governor's Award.
Many that attended her celebration of life feel she embodied everything about being a grandma, but was just as important as a mother to her own children.
“At first, she was a strict mom," daughter Betty DeCoursey said. "Which puts you on a good path for life. She was also a very supportive mom. She helped you with anything you needed help with. Any questions you had about anything. Willing to go travel new places. She was awesome.”
Vyvyan's volunteering was with the Southwestern Community Action Program. The director tells News 19 that Westby was a major part of her life and vice versa.
“The relationship between Sally and this school is the most extraordinary relationship I have witnessed in 23 years," Cindy Deckert said. "This was her family. She believed in this school. She believed in helping kids. Westby was lucky to have someone like Sally. She was one of our longest term volunteers. On March 2nd, she would have been 21 years as a foster grandparent in the program.”
Her family says their best memories of "Grandma Sally" were the simple things.
"My mom and I were like ninjas," DeCoursey said. "We took road trips together. It was a great opportunity to spend time talking about her childhood, my childhood. Places we wanted to go. Things we wanted to learn and try. It was just great conversation."
Deckert added that Vyvyan entered semi-retirement this year, only volunteering four days a week instead of five.
"Grandma Sally's" ashes will be buried in California alongside her mother.