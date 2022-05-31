Westby First Responders receive state grant for lifesaving device

APPLETON, Wis. (WXOW) - At a stop in Appleton Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers announced new investments for EMS and emergency medical response programs in the state.
The $22 million funding for the Neighborhood Investment Fund and Healthcare Infrastructre Capital Grant comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The money is in addition to more than $200 million announced earlier this year for the Neighborhood fund and $100 million for the Healthcare grant programs.
Tuesday's funding includes a $15,000 grant to the Westby First Responders for the purchase of a LUCAS device. It provides mechanical chest compressions to patients suffering cardiac arrest. The device is portable and can be used anywhere.
Other projects around the state funded by the grant money include fire station and EMS stations and purchase of and EMS unit.
