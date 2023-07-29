Westby hosts 8th annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Westby Historical Society hosted its eighth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event.
Over 200 classic cars lined the streets for the yearly car show.
Participants also lined the streets for a chance to try a wide variety of homemade pies and ice creams.
A welcome addition to this year’s show included the United States Strongman Competition.
Competitors showed their strength by carrying car parts and pulling a bus.
This year’s event was the biggest yet.
"We had 15 cars here the first year,” said Garland McGarvey, Vice President of the Westby Historical Society. “We weren't really sure what we were getting into. And, it's grown ever since then. Last year we had about 185 cars registered. Probably about 200 cars total today, so we've surpassed that number again."
All funds raised during the event helps the Westby Historical Society preserve the community's rich history.
"For the most part it's self-funded and community-funded,” McGarvey said. “Being here in Westby it goes back to Norwegian culture, Norwegian history, for a lot of it. But all these dollars go to keep that open as a service to our community."
The fun-filled family event occurs annually on the last Saturday of July. People of all ages are welcome and attendance is free.