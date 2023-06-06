Westby Police looking for people who broke into church, restaurant

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Westby Police are investigating a break-in and a vandalism that happened late last week.
Police said that overnight June 2-3, suspects threw rocks at the Coon Prairie Church on South Main to vandalize windows.
The Old Towne Inn also had rocks thrown through the front door to get into the restaurant. Money was taken from the tills and other damage was done.
Westby Police ask that anyone who might have information on the two incidents please call the department at 608-634-4411. People who wish to remain anonymous can call the Vernon County Crimestoppers line at 608-657-6868.