Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 6 PM CDT this
evening.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues to
impact particulate concentrations at the surface across parts of
Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to reach levels
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at https://airquality.wi.gov

Westby Police looking for people who broke into church, restaurant

  • Updated
  • 0

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Westby Police are investigating a break-in and a vandalism that happened late last week. 

Police said that overnight June 2-3, suspects threw rocks at the Coon Prairie Church on South Main to vandalize windows. 

The Old Towne Inn also had rocks thrown through the front door to get into the restaurant. Money was taken from the tills and other damage was done.

Westby Police ask that anyone who might have information on the two incidents please call the department at 608-634-4411. People who wish to remain anonymous can call the Vernon County Crimestoppers line at 608-657-6868.  

