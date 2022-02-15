Westby restaurant owner gives back to community

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW)-- A Westby restaurant owner is giving back to their community in the spirit of random acts of kindness week.
KOS is partnering with the Driftless Humane Society and the Bekkum Memorial Library by raising money through restaurant sales and donating the profits to each organization.
KOS owner Shanna Jensen said that starting a business during the pandemic took a lot of grit, but is thankful for the support the community gave her and now wants to do the same.
Jensen explained the significance behind the name of her restaurant, saying that acts of kindness is what KOS is all about.
"It's a Norwegian term. Anything that brings you joy, comfort and for us, it was really important for us to bring people together." Shanna continues, "We believe that people can over come differences over a really good meal and that's why we wanted to celebrate random acts of kindness week as well."
Along with giving to organizations, Shanna intends to give back to her patrons as well as they helped support her restaurant during a very difficult time.
More information about KOS events during the random acts of kindness week can be found on their Facebook page @KOSGastropub.