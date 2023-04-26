Westby Robotics team headed to world championship

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Westby Middle School robotics team, called the Norse Force, is headed to the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.
The school held a pep rally for the team, where the team showed off what their robots could do before they head off to worlds.
"Its really awesome I mean I think that the state just seemed really big and thinking that was just 40 some teams and at worlds there's going to be over 800 - it's going to be awesome" said Addison Evenstad, a team caption on the Norse Force.
During the pep rally Ashly Furniture presented them with a check for $6,000 to help with travel expenses.