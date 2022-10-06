Westby schools doing best despite high turnover

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Westby Area School District, like so many others, has had to deal with the pandemic causing a large number of employees to retire or resign.
Superintendent Steve Michaels says that they have filled more than 20 positions for this school year alone, with half of them being teachers. That has made recruitment a top priority and the district says anticipation has made the efforts easier.
"For example, a lot of people who we're going after now who have experience in a similar profession who have a bachelor's degree and maybe didn't pursue education and fining that alternative pathway for that person who has an interest in education and a background to get them licensed to be able to work with kids," Michaels said.
Even then, some staff members have to step up. Math teacher Josh Fencl, a Westby alum with 19 years of experience in education including three in the district, says that helping fellow coworkers goes both ways.
“It happens a fair amount," Fencl said. "I’ve subbed this week already for another teacher. But people have done that for me and will continue to. It’s not an ideal situation. We need our time to plan and prepare but we also know the kids come first. We have to be there for them and keep things as normal as possible. I think we’ve done okay with that. I hope it gets better here as we go forward.”
Justin Running was hired during the pandemic as an interventionist, but also serves as the dean of students now as well to meet the position's need. He says that despite it all, the students come first.
“I think that kids can be pretty resilient," Running said. "Our kids are very resilient and have a lot of opportunities. I know they look forward to things. We have great participation in our clubs. There’s also staff that do multiple things that impact kids in middle school and in high school and coach multiple sports. I think that’s something to really recognize. The many hats that many of our staff members wear. And I think the kids recognize that as well.”
Michaels says among the vacancies entering the year, the school had to get creative with technology for their high school science teaching position. He adds that the role has been filled and the new teacher will start at the beginning of next semester.