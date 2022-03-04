Westby, De Soto Schools go into brief lockdown after report of man with weapons

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Students in the Westby and De Soto school districts went on a brief lockdown Friday morning after a report of a man with firearms near Chaseburg.
The Westby Police Department said that a person was seen at a cemetery outside of Chaseburg openly carrying a rifle and a handgun. The person was then seen leaving in a vehicle.
The police then notified the Westby School District to go into a lockdown as a precaution.
The Westby School District said in a Facebook post that they had children "remain in their classrooms and inside the school until the situation is resolved."
The district used the term "shelter in place" in the post. They described it as "we continue teaching and learning, but movement between classes is restricted and students are not allowed to go outside."
De Soto Superintendent Linzi Gronning said in an email sent out to parents that the sheriff's office notified them of the shelter in place order. No one was allowed in or out of school buildings during that time.
After nearly an hour, law enforcement officers eventually identified the man.
Gronning said that the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said there was no criminal activity. There were no threats made to any De Soto students, staff, or facilities. The district resumed normal activities.
Westby Police said that there was no threat to the community.