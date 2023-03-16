Western hosting Suits for Succes event along with Career Fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College has two upcoming job-related events coming up next week.
All the activities take place at the Lunda Center on WTC's campus at 333 7th St. N. in La Crosse.
On Wednesday, March 22, they're holding their annual Suits for Success event. It offers free, gently used professional clothing for people who are looking for opportunities in the workforce.
People have donated suits, blouses, sweaters, dresses, and dress shoes for people to use.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is open to the public.
While there, individuals can also have a professional headshot picture along with job assistance from WTC's Career Services.
At the same time, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Western's Business Career Fair takes place.
Fifteen local employers are expected including Kwik Trip, Gundersen Health System, and Dairyland Power to talk to people about jobs at their businesses.