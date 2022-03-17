Western Tech students held a free professional clothing event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Western Technical College business students worked through the semester to hold Thursday's Suits for Success event.
The free event allows students and community members to shop through gently used professional clothing in the college's Lunda Center.
Donated through a drive through event, the free event had suits, dresses, shoes, accessories and scrubs to look through.
Though its a part of the business student's curriculum, Western Tech student and project lead Rachel Trailer said the event benefits everyone.
"While we're helping the community members to dress professionally so that they can feel confident having an interview and getting a new job or taking the next step in their career," Trailer said. "We are also helping the students by finishing up their degree."
While shopping for clothing, visitors to the event had the opportunity to learn how to tie a tie, get a professional head shot taken, receive job assistance from Western's Career Services or go to the part-time job fair happening next door.
While working the event and helping people, Trailer said it was a rewarding experience.
"It's just been a lot of moving pieces that have finally come together and the room looks great," Trailer said. "The people we're helping are grateful and we are just helping them take that next step in their career."
