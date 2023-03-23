Western Technical College acquires Narcan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In an effort to combat the dangers of opioids, Western Technical College is now equipped with Narcan to help reverse the effects of an overdose.
In a news release, it said that Western now has doses of the medication for use by Campus Safety officers and volunteers from the Residence Hall.
They were recently trained on how to use Narcan in the event of an overdose.
“With the prevalence of dangerous drugs and the threat it has to the health and wellness of Western's campus and the surrounding community, it has been great to equip our Campus Community Safety Officers with another tool to enhance their preparedness if faced with a situation involving an opioid overdose,” said Chris Schuster, Director of Campus Community Safety at Western.
The college was able to get the drug through the Narcan Direct program with the La Crosse County Health Department.