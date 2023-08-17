Western Technical College and Viterbo University sign new agreement

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Western Technical College and Viterbo University came together to sign an agreement that will make it more affordable for accounting majors to get their bachelors degree.

This agreement, which marks a collaboration between the two institutions, is poised to provide a seamless pathway for students in Western's Accounting program looking to complete their bachelor's degree at Viterbo.

Under the terms of the agreement, students enrolled in Western's Accounting program will be able to transfer a minimum of 45 core accounting content courses and 15 credits of general studies courses into Viterbo's Bachelor of Business Administration Accounting program.

WTC president Roger Stanford says that this agreement's goal is to provide the most affordable option to students.

"This is an opportunity to help the social and economic mobility of students at the lowest possible price then be able to transfer to Viterbo and it's a win-win for them (Viterbo) as they get more graduates and baccalaureates."

The two schools have made similar agreements in the past. Both Stanford and Viterbo's president Dr. Rick Trietley have said that they look forward to making more agreements to make student lives easier.