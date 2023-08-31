 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Friday...

The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in
the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated
fire weather conditions for Friday across parts of southwest and
central Wisconsin. Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to
around 25 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25
mph. Please exercise caution with any fires and heed any local
burn bans.

Western Technical College begins move in days

  Updated
Move in day 1

Thursday was the beginning of move in days at Western technical College (WTC).

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday was the beginning of move in days at Western technical College (WTC).

The campus will hold move in days through Sunday with seven students moving in each hour.

Move in day 2

Campus officials said they'll have 200 students living in their residence hall this year.

Lenny Bakken, a parent of an incoming student, said he is excited for his daughter’s future.

“I'm just looking forward to seeing her blossom and grow,” he said. “And just seeing where it takes her in life. I mean she's got a lot of potential so I know that WTC is going to be a great place for her to go."

move in day 3

Bakken’s daughter Jenna said she's looking forward to getting her feet wet as a Cavalier. 

Move in day 4

"I'm just excited to meet new people and just have a new experience outside of the house,” she said. “And learn a lot of new things."

The first day of classes for WTC is Monday, September 5.

