Western Technical College begins move in days

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday was the beginning of move in days at Western technical College (WTC).
The campus will hold move in days through Sunday with seven students moving in each hour.
Campus officials said they'll have 200 students living in their residence hall this year.
Lenny Bakken, a parent of an incoming student, said he is excited for his daughter’s future.
“I'm just looking forward to seeing her blossom and grow,” he said. “And just seeing where it takes her in life. I mean she's got a lot of potential so I know that WTC is going to be a great place for her to go."
Bakken’s daughter Jenna said she's looking forward to getting her feet wet as a Cavalier.
"I'm just excited to meet new people and just have a new experience outside of the house,” she said. “And learn a lot of new things."
The first day of classes for WTC is Monday, September 5.